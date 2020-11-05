INEC Forced To Further Postpone By-elections After Offices, Facilities Were Vandalised By Thugs

The electoral commission had initally postponed the 15 outstanding bye-elections in 11 states of the federation earlier scheduled for October 31.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has further postponed the conduct of by-elections in 11 states, claiming its offices and facilities were vandalised by thugs.

The electoral commission had initally postponed the 15 outstanding bye-elections in 11 states of the federation earlier scheduled for October 31.

While giving an update on the elections, INEC said it has further postponed them indefinitely due to the extent of damages suffered on its properties.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, however, said it will consult stakeholders to decide on a new date.

He said, "The commission met today, Thursday 5th November 2020 to further review the situation and decided that the commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the by-elections are scheduled to hold.

"It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections.

"Consequently, the commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Tuesday 10th November 2020 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

"The commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners On Thursday, 12th November 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the by-elections."

The commission also promised to deliver a transparent election as it appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with it in efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.

Recall that thugs had gone on a rampage following the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army and police in different parts of the country.

The thugs destroyed and razed government buildings in anger over the killing of armless protesters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Strange Deaths: We’ve Sent Patients’ Samples For Investigation, Enugu Government Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics EXPLAINER: What A Donald Trump Win Will Mean For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Global Election Observer Accuses Trump Of ‘Gross Abuse Of Office’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's Fraudulent Election Remark
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump Trails To Jail? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad