INEC Forced To Further Postpone By-elections After Offices, Facilities Were Vandalised By Thugs

The Independent National Electoral Commission has further postponed the conduct of by-elections in 11 states, claiming its offices and facilities were vandalised by thugs.

The electoral commission had initally postponed the 15 outstanding bye-elections in 11 states of the federation earlier scheduled for October 31.

While giving an update on the elections, INEC said it has further postponed them indefinitely due to the extent of damages suffered on its properties.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, however, said it will consult stakeholders to decide on a new date.

He said, "The commission met today, Thursday 5th November 2020 to further review the situation and decided that the commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the by-elections are scheduled to hold.

"It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections.

"Consequently, the commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Tuesday 10th November 2020 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

"The commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners On Thursday, 12th November 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the by-elections."

The commission also promised to deliver a transparent election as it appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with it in efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.

Recall that thugs had gone on a rampage following the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army and police in different parts of the country.

The thugs destroyed and razed government buildings in anger over the killing of armless protesters.