NYSC: 6000 Prospective Corps Members To Resume Camp Nationwide

A total of 6,000 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps are to resume for the 2020 "Batch B" one-year mandatory program of the scheme across the country.

Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the NYSC, made the disclosure on Thursday, saying that the authorities had gone round the country to ensure that the facilities were ready.

He said, “We are prepared to deploy six thousand corps members to participate in the 2020 Batch B exercise.

"We have gone around the country to ensure that the camps are also ready.

"We are going to merge those who suspended their orientation in March to also participate for the forthcoming National orientation exercise.”

According to him, the NYSC management had put in place all COVID-19 protocols in a bid to contain the pandemic to curtail community transmission in the camps across the country.

“We have been interfacing with the relevant bodies such as the Presidential tmTask Force on COVID-19, NCDC and state Ministries of Health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient of the orientation course.



"I am pleased to report that all our orientation camps have been prepared and remodeled with the approved safety protocols," he added.