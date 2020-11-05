Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Local Businessman In Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State on Thursday said they had launched a manhunt for the murderers of a businessman killed in Ado, the state capital.

Mr Olanrewaju Oladapo, a 37-year-old trader was on Wednesday evening killed by suspected gunmen in Ado Ekiti.

Oladapo, who is popularly known for his recharge card business at the Dallimore area of Ado, was killed after closing from work on the day.

Several residents confirmed that the deceased was trailed by his killers before he murdered at the entrance of his residence.

Spokesperson for the police in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, said the command had begun an investigation into the murder case.

He said although no arrest had been made, the police was gathering intelligence on the crime.

Abutu said, “The young man was shot dead while returning home at about 9:45 pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"But we have started a preliminary investigation into the murder case and we shall get those who perpetrated the act arrested.

"We have moved his remains to the hospital's morgue and it would also help us further in our investigation but no stone will be left behind to unravel the killers.

"I can confirm to you that a manhunt has been launched already by our intelligence team to get the culprits."