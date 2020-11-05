Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Local Businessman In Ekiti

Mr Olanrewaju Oladapo, a 37-year-old trader was on Wednesday evening killed by suspected gunmen in Ado Ekiti.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

The police in Ekiti State on Thursday said they had launched a manhunt for the murderers of a businessman killed in Ado, the state capital. 

Mr Olanrewaju Oladapo, a 37-year-old trader was on  Wednesday evening killed by suspected gunmen in Ado Ekiti. 

Oladapo, who is popularly known for his recharge card business at the Dallimore area of Ado, was killed after closing from work on the day.

Several residents confirmed that the deceased was trailed by his killers before he murdered at the entrance of his residence. 

Spokesperson for the police in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, said the command had begun an investigation into the murder case. 

He said although no arrest had been made, the police was gathering intelligence on the crime. 

Abutu said, “The young man was shot dead while returning home at about 9:45 pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"But we have started a preliminary investigation into the murder case and we shall get those who perpetrated the act arrested. 

"We have moved his remains to the hospital's morgue and it would also help us further in our investigation but no stone will be left behind to unravel the killers. 

"I can confirm to you that a manhunt has been launched already by our intelligence team to get the culprits."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Throws Out Onnoghen's Preliminary Objections To His Trial
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Strange Deaths: We’ve Sent Patients’ Samples For Investigation, Enugu Government Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics EXPLAINER: What A Donald Trump Win Will Mean For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Global Election Observer Accuses Trump Of ‘Gross Abuse Of Office’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's Fraudulent Election Remark
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump Trails To Jail? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad