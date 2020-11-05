Strange Deaths: We’ve Sent Patients’ Samples For Investigation, Enugu Government Says

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

Following reports of alleged unusual deaths in two communities of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu State, the government on Thursday said it had collected samples from patients and sent to the National Reference Laboratory for investigation.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Emmanuel Obi, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu.

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Obi said that there had been a number of deaths suggestive of a disease of public health importance in the area.

The communities are Ette Uno and Umuopu of Enugu Ezike.

The commissioner added that the ministry visited the two communities and met with the LGA Rapid Response Team, disclosing that “on-the-spot-check and outbreak investigation have revealed a number of deaths from an illness with symptoms suggestive of a disease of public health importance”.

“The National Centre for Disease Control has been informed and is collaborating with the ministry to investigate and control the reports.”

Obi urged members of the public not to panic as the ministry was handling the emergency.

