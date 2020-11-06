Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly

A magistrate court sitting in Abuja has remanded six persons, who participated in the #ENDSARS protest in front of the National Assembly in Abuja at a correctional center until January 25, 2021.

The protesters were in high spirits despite the ruling of the court as they vowed not give up on their demands for a better Nigeria.

The police had on Friday arraigned the protesters over criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, inciting public disturbance and public nuisance.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, applied for the remand of the defendants at the correctional center while stating that they had the tendency to commit the same offence if admitted to bail.

He also argued that the action of the defendants was a threat to the peace and security of the society.

The lead defence counsel, Tope Akinyode, while opposing the application, submitted that that the court has the discretion to admit the defendants to bail on liberal terms.

He cited section 32 sub section 1,2 and 3) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA ).

He also cited section Section 158, 163 & 164 to support his bail application.

Akinyode said he would file a written bail application before the court within a short period of time and secure the release of his clients.

A Magistrate has remanded Abuja #EndSARS protesters today. The Magistrate cited the case of Asari Dokubo, an armed militant to reject the bail application. He told us to reapply in writing. We're still in court premises because the Magistrate hasn't signed the remand warrant. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 6, 2020

Those arrested include Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chom, Abdulsalam Zuberu and Kabiru Gasali.