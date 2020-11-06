Airspace Restricted Over Biden's House As Secret Service Assigns More Operatives To Him

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

More US Secret Service agents have been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a Joe Biden presidential win.

According to CNN, the extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday.

Secret Service agents hold the door as Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden arrives at Hank’s Hoagies in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, Pa. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Christopher Dolan / The Times-Tribune via The Associated Press

Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would get larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's. Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said.

A team for Biden has been on standby since last week, the source said.

"This is as expected. It's a little bit delayed. It's not telegraphing any specific concern," a senior law enforcement official said.

The bolstering of security typically happens on election night, the official said. Still, USSS has played it "cautiously" as the agency does not want to be seen as deciding on the election. 

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Delaware News Journal also reported that flights are temporarily restricted over Biden's Wilmington home and the Chase Center in the city. 

The Federal Aviation Administration listed the restriction over the Chase Center where Biden has delivered speeches for "VIP movement," while the one over Biden's home is for "special security reasons."

Only flights arriving or leaving the New Castle Airport and those on active firefighting, law enforcement or ambulance duties are allowed to enter the restricted air space.

The zone over the Chase Center which is set to expire on Friday extends three nautical miles from the surface to a 2,999-foot altitude.

The one over Biden's home which expires on Saturday, November 7, spans one nautical mile and an altitude of 1,000 feet.
 
Violators face an up to 12-month prison sentence and $100,000 fine and could have their pilot's license suspended or revoked.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Expected To Give Speech Tonight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Concerns Grow Over Whether Trump Would Concede Defeat As Joe Biden Inches To Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Court Rules In Favour Of Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli In Zazzau Emir Tussle
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Says He Would Succeed Beyond 2023 Despite Public Criticism
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Expected To Give Speech Tonight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International WTO Postpones Meeting To Pick New Director-General
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Female Cadet Over Pregnancy, Hands Over Four Others To NDLEA For Dealing In Narcotics
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Concerns Grow Over Whether Trump Would Concede Defeat As Joe Biden Inches To Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad