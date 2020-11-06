BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja

The demonstators gathered in front of the complex to paint #ENDSARS grafiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Some #ENDSARS protesters have been teargassed and arrested at the gate of National Assembly by the Nigeria Police.

The demonstators gathered in front of the complex to paint #ENDSARS grafiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands.

The peaceful protest was violently disrupted when the police group fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstators.

Some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

As at the time of filing this report, human amd vehicular movement in the area had been restricted.

More Photos:

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lagos, LCC Oppose Lawyer To Represent #ENDSARS Protesters At Panel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Malicious Threats Will Not Deter US, Amnesty International Speaks On Threat To Kill Staff, Burn Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Killed My Husband, Told Me to Marry Another Man, Woman Tells Panel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Views CCTV Footage Of Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS RULAAC Condemns Use Of Live Bullets By Police On Peaceful Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: #EndSARS: Lagos State Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of October 20 Lekki Toll Gate Incidence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Delta State As Mysterious Death Toll Rises To 30
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos, LCC Oppose Lawyer To Represent #ENDSARS Protesters At Panel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Malicious Threats Will Not Deter US, Amnesty International Speaks On Threat To Kill Staff, Burn Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Killed My Husband, Told Me to Marry Another Man, Woman Tells Panel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Views CCTV Footage Of Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS RULAAC Condemns Use Of Live Bullets By Police On Peaceful Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad