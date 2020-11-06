BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja

Some #ENDSARS protesters have been teargassed and arrested at the gate of National Assembly by the Nigeria Police.

The demonstators gathered in front of the complex to paint #ENDSARS grafiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands.

The peaceful protest was violently disrupted when the police group fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstators.

Some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

As at the time of filing this report, human amd vehicular movement in the area had been restricted.

