Concerns Grow Over Whether Trump Would Concede Defeat As Joe Biden Inches To Victory

Trump is trailing Biden with 69,772,306 popular votes and a static 214 electoral votes. In comparison, Biden leads with 73,708,884 popular votes and 264 electoral votes having gained the edge in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

There is a growing concern on whether the United States' President and Republican candidate in the 2020 presidential elections, Donald Trump, would concede to Joe Biden if he emerges as president-elect.

Donald Trump USA Today

Trump has made several statements to discredit the elections, alleging that it was being stolen from him without any evidence. Most of the court processes filed by his legal team in states where Biden has the lead has been dismissed for lack of merit.

Two campaign advisers and one source close to the President said Trump would exhaust his legal avenues for fighting the results in several key battleground states before giving any consideration to conceding, CNN reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

