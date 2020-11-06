Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters

The Central Bank of Nigeria has obtained a court order freezing the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January 2021.

The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was filed by the CBN on October 20.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi.

Others affected are Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

The banks where the accounts are domiciled include Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.

The lawyers representing the CBN were led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN).

See Also Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals

“A mandatory order is made empowering the plaintiff/applicant to direct the head office of Access Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc to freeze all transactions forthwith on the 20 bank accounts listed for 90 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is, however, directed that the 90-day freezing order, when it lapses, may be renewed upon good cause shown by the applicant.

“It is also directed that any person, whether artificial or natural, that is affected by this order may apply to the court to have his grievance or complaint heard by the court. The suit is adjourned till February 4, 2021,” part of the order read.

DOCUMENTS: Court Grants CBN’s Request to Freeze Bank Accounts of #EndSARS Protesters by Sahara Reporters on Scribd