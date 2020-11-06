Panic In Delta State As Mysterious Death Toll Rises To 30

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Panic has continued to rise in Ute-Okpu and Idumuesah communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State following mysterious deaths in the two communities.

The two communities had last week recorded fifteen strange deaths. The victims were between the ages of 18 and 25.

The death toll, which has risen to thirty as of Monday in the area, followed the death of a son and daughter of a middle-aged woman, Monica Emeke, who were between the ages of 22 and 26. They purportedly vomited blood before they gave up the ghost.

The cause of the deaths had not been established, but SaharaReporters gathered that it could be an outbreak of a disease.

Expressing shock over the deaths, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, who had last weekend visited the Ute-Okpu community, assured residents that the situation would be brought under control.

Ononye, in the company of a team of public health officials, including two representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) with the view to unravelling the mysterious disease, said there was no cause for alarm as the state government was doing everything to unravel the circumstances that led to the deaths.

SaharaReporters, New York

