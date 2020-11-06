Students Storm Lagos Judicial Panel Over Killing Of Colleague, Pelumi Onifade, By Police

Onifade, a 200-level student of the Department of History at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, was on October 24 reporting the crisis between the police and some thugs as an intern with Gboah TV when he was arrested by the task force team in Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Nigerian students have stormed venue of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to protest the killing of Pelumi Onifade, a journalist, who was killed by police officers attached to the Lagos State Task Force.

He was later found dead at a mortuary in Ikorodu, about 35 kilometers away from where he was arrested.

His colleagues, who were protesting his death, said the police team led by Yinka Egbeyemi should be immediately fired and made to stand trial for murder in a competent court.

"Pelumi was arrested, the task force team kept him away from his people.

After some days, Egbeyemi called us for a meeting and the task force asked us to check a mortuary in Ikorodu where we found the corpse of Pelumi," said Shoneye Abdulazeez, Students' Union President of TASUED while speaking on behalf of the protesting students.

He added that, "The Nigerian state knew Pelumi has the record of the shooting and illegality they perpetrated, they had to kill him to cover their tracks."

The students also asked that the state government disband the task force since it had become notorious for carrying out indiscriminate arrest, unlawful detention and killing of citizens.

Onifade's family are demanding justice from the Lagos State Government, Inspector-General of Police and Commissioner of Police in the state over the killing of their son.

The deceased’s uncle called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, urging that police officers involved in the killing of Onifade be brought to book.

