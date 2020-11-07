ASUU Accuses Nigerian Government Of Forcing Lecturers to Resume Without Addressing Lingering Issues

He urged the federal government to have pity on the children of ordinary Nigerians and quickly attend to the lingering issues without delay.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure zone says the Nigerian government is pressuring lecturers to resume after many months of neglect.

At a press briefing, ASUU representatives said that the #EndSARS protest had galvanized the government into action, but schools would stay closed until their long-standing demands are addressed.

"For the avoidance of doubt, our issues remain funding for revitalization of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, visitation panels to universities and renegotiation of 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement," the zonal coordinator of the union, Olu Olufayo said.  

"Since 2009, we have conscientiously approached the government to be faithful to implement the agreement it freely entered into with the union. The current struggle derives from this history.

"We are tired of the strike. Our children are attending the public institution, and it is sad that those frustrating our agitations, their children are not attending schools in Nigeria. It is so unfortunate. The government is intentionally starving us for our members to compromise and resume."

Olufayo said the government was agitated because the ASUU standoff formed part of the anger of the youths who came out to demonstrate against police brutality across the country.

"Our students have stayed home for almost a year. We are not the cause. We started our strike before COVID-19, and those students were fed up, and it was part of what contributed to #EndSARS, and the FG realized that. They are now calling for negotiations that they turned down months back.

"The students, during #EndSARS, also called for an end to bad governance. I know that students in Kwara State University gave the government two weeks ultimatum to sort the issue with ASUU else they would hit streets with protest, that scares the government. They are rushing us to resume."

He urged the federal government to have pity on the children of ordinary Nigerians and quickly attend to the lingering issues without delay.

"The public should not blame ASUU for further damage to the university educational system but hold the federal government responsible," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Hits Queen’s College Lagos As Pupils Test Positive, Health Officials Collect Over 200 Samples
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Twitter Users Taunts Fayemi Over Congratulatory Message To Nigerian Elected As Lawmaker In US
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Union Demands Reversal Of Reappointment Of Dr Dzukogi As Bida Polytechnic Rector Over Age Limit
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics US Election: Supreme Court Orders Continuation Of Counting In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International WTO Postpones Meeting To Pick New Director-General
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Defeat Trump With Clear Majority, Joe Biden Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Lectures Donald Trump On Choosing Honour Over Power
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Hits Queen’s College Lagos As Pupils Test Positive, Health Officials Collect Over 200 Samples
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Governor Rejects FOI Requests Of Lawyer To Release CCTV Footage, Executive Order On Curfew
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Female Cadet Over Pregnancy, Hands Over Four Others To NDLEA For Dealing In Narcotics
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Spirituality UN Investigator Describes Nigeria, Others As "Religious Intolerant And Overtly Religious"
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Twitter Users Taunts Fayemi Over Congratulatory Message To Nigerian Elected As Lawmaker In US
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad