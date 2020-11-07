BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos

SaharaReporters gathered that the Edo State-born graduate of Computer Engineering was arrested at his residence in Lagos and taken to the Commissioner of Police’s office where he was forced to write a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

Nigeria Police Force operatives on Saturday arrested Eromosele Peter Adene, one of the promoters of EndSARS protests.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command had vowed to resist any form of protest in the state.

Although the right to peaceful gathering and association is enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos Police spokesperson, in a statement on Friday said it will not allow any form of gathering, procession or assembly to hold in the state.

The Nigerian Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria earlier in the week obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts of some EndSARS participants and promoters, sparking outrage among citizens.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

