IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police across Nigeria to use force on peaceful protesters

In a statement by spokesperson for the police, Frank Mba, on Saturday, Adamu warned that the Nigeria Police Force would not allow any form of protests in the country.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect lives and property of citizens including police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families, and to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent person(s) or group(s) operating under any guise.

“The IGP restates that Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police should resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with Section 33 (1) & (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which among other things provides for the use of such force as is reasonably necessary -- for the defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property in order to effect a lawful arrest or to prevent the escape of a person lawfully detained or for the purpose of suppressing a riot, insurrection or mutiny.”

