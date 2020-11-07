It’s Victory Of Good Over Evil, Obasanjo Congratulates Biden, Harris

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, over their ‘victory’ in the US election.

Obasanjo, in a congratulatory letter made available to The PUNCH by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the ‘feat’ achieved by the two Democrats as “victory of good over evil”.

The former Nigerian leader wrote, “It is the victory of good over evil and it is not a victory for you and the people of America alone, but a victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable, but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of the rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

“President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.”

Major international and US-based TV networks projected on Saturday that Biden won the U.S. presidency over Donald Trump, a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

Checks by The PUNCH showed that CNN, NBC News, CBS News, BBC and Al Jazeera, amongst others, called the race in Biden’s favour, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

The media platforms reported that Biden beat Trump with a projected 284 electoral college votes to emerge the 46th president of the United States.

Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Trump, 74, has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud, and his campaign has launched legal challenges in several states.

Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the nation’s highest office.