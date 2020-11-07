Media Can't Decide Who The Next US President Is Because Election Is Far From Over —Donald Trump

Trump said this in a statement on Saturday, while reacting to the projection of Biden as the 46th president of the US.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

President Donald Trump has said the Tuesday election is far from over, saying his main rival, Joe Biden, has not been certified as the winner of the poll.

Donald Trump

He said the media could not decide the next American president.

The statement read, "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to pose as the winner falsely… his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

"In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld, and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

"This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the courtroom – and then fight in court to block their access.

"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

SaharaReporters, New York

