Nigerian Returnee From South Africa Dies In Lagos Party, Police Arrest Five Friends

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five friends over the death of a Nigerian, Mr Endurance Ero, who just returned from South Africa, and went out with the suspects to a party in the Surulere area.

The police operatives said, in an incident report obtained by SaharaReporters, that Ero, while taking some drinks with the friends – two men and three ladies – slumped and was rushed to the Randle Hospital, Surulere, where some doctors on duty certified him dead.

The operatives at Area C thereafter arrested the five friends identified as Kelvin Ajayi, Endurance Ajayi and females, Hope Igbinedion, Miracle Ubani, and Chinasa Anthony.

Family sources told SaharaReporters that the deceased had returned from South Africa on October 17, before deciding to hang out with his friends at the Rush Guest House located at Oyekan Street, Surulere, on the following day.

In the police report, Ero’s mother, Matunwo Chichi, said, “My son and his friend, Osagie, came back from South Africa on October 17 at about 3 pm. Then, at about 6 pm on the same date, he left the house that he wanted to visit his friend’s mother, but he did not return home.

“On October 18, at about 11 am, I was called on the phone that he had been rushed to Randle General Hospital, Surulere, and when I got there, I met him in a wheelchair, with blood coming out of his mouth and nose. Then, the doctors on duty pronounced him dead.”

Although no direct link to the death of the returnee had been established yet, the police report stated that the suspected persons and the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for “discreet investigation.”

The police report said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was in the company of Kelvin Ajayi, Endurance Ajayi and females, Hope Igbinedion, Miracle Ubani, and Chinasa Anthony and went to drink in a guest house, named Rush located at Oyekan Street, Surulere.

“Suddenly, the deceased collapsed and started vomiting blood in his mouth and nose. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors on duty certified him dead. The photographs of his corpse have been taken and his corpse deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for an autopsy.

“The earlier mentioned suspected persons have been arrested, and the case will be transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.”