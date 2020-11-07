We'll Defeat Trump With Clear Majority, Joe Biden Says

Biden is currently leading in crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, coasting him closer to clinching America's top job.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

The Democratic candidate in the US presidential election, Joe Biden, has expressed confidence that he will win the election with a clear majority.

If he wins the poll, his running mate Harris would make history as the first female vice president of the US — also the first black person to achieve this feat.

Biden, while speaking from Wilmington, Delaware in a broadcast monitored by SaharaReporters said, "My fellow Americans, we don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race.

"We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state. 

"Twenty-four hours ago, we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact, our lead just doubled in Nevada. 

"We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

