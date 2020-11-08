Oyo Government Shuts School Over Fresh COVID-19 Case

The government said its Emergency Operation Centre had already begun contact tracing to avoid the spread of the virus in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2020

The Oyo State Government has shut a tertiary institution in the state following a fresh discovery of COVID-19 infection

The government said its Emergency Operation Centre had already begun contact tracing to avoid the spread of the virus in the state. 

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde.

The statement reads, “The Government of Oyo State wishes to draw the attention of the public to the recent resurgence of cases of coronavirus in the state. Many of these cases were discovered in closed space settings such as offices and workplaces.

“A reported case within a tertiary educational institution had also resulted in more cases being discovered through contact tracing. The state government has taken appropriate steps to lock the institution to prevent further spread and put in place other preventive measures.”

