Cameroon Football Legend, Samuel Eto’o, Involved In Car Crash

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, Samuel Eto'o, is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala Road in Cameroon.

According to France Football, Eto'o was returning from a wedding when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under doctors' watch.

Eto'o, who is a special adviser to CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a playing career that spanned 22 years.

He won several laurels across Europe including four La Liga crowns, three UEFA Champions League titles, two Coppa Italia, the FIFA Club World Cup among others.

On the international scene, Eto'o is the all-time top scorer in the Indomitable Lions' history with 56 goals and the second-most capped player with 118 appearances after Rigobert Song (137 caps).