ENDSARS: Islamic Group Tells Muslims Not To Join Another Protest In Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern has called on Muslims to ignore the call to join another protest in Nigeria.

Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said Muslims should not join a protest under any guise or for whatever purpose.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

He claimed that the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest was very bitter as it pushed the country to the edge of the precipice, adding that the protest had ethnic and religious colouration.

Akintola said, “The ensuing destruction of properties during the protest was too massive, enough to cause goose pimples in anyone with the milk of homo sapien compos mentis flowing in his or her veins. It is also enough to discourage another protest so soon.

“Nigerian Muslims and, indeed, every right-thinking Nigerian for that matter, should not allow this to happen again. We must not join any fresh protest under whatever guise.

“Leaderless protests lead to chaos. Leaderless protests come with awful intentions. We should not join them.

“The last demonstration has taught us a bitter lesson, namely, that it is difficult to know the true intention of any protest. They may start peacefully but graduate to violent outings.”

Akintola also condemned the vandaliaation of properties by hoodlums especially the setting ablaze of police stations.

He noted that the dereliction of duty by police officers due to fear has led to daylight robbery and traffic gridlock in many parts of Lagos State, the epicenter of the protest.