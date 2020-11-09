#EndSARS: Nigeria Nearing Collapse, Stop Prosecution Of Protesters, Delta Youth Tell Nigerian Government

Delegates drawn from EndSARS protesters, community youth groups, ethnic nationalities, civil society organisations, female advocacy groups, student groups and youth stakeholders in the state registered their displeasure during a town hall meeting with Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports in Asaba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Young Nigerians in Delta State have asked the Nigerian Government to stop the prosecution and harassment of peaceful #EndSARS protesters and focus instead on governing the country.

Delegates drawn from EndSARS protesters, community youth groups, ethnic nationalities, civil society organisations, female advocacy groups, student groups and youth stakeholders in the state registered their displeasure during a town hall meeting with Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports in Asaba.

They asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fix Nigeria, which was already near collapse and called for the immediate resuscitation of federal industries within the state, stable electricity, and urgent need to address the bad condition of federal roads in the state among others.

The young Nigerians also demanded the creation of job opportunities across the board, called for a help desk to be domiciled in the state's Ministry of Youth Development for easy access and network to the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in her programs and project and the need to scale the ministry's programs to accommodate more youth and inclusion at all levels of government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ex-Nigerian Attorney-General, Aondoakaa, Lies About Being Contracted By CBN To Secure Court Order To Freeze EndSARS Supporters' Bank Accounts Despite Evidence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Islamic Group Tells Muslims Not To Join Another Protest In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: South-West Monarchs, Political Leaders Meet, Demand Improvement Of Security, Creation Of Jobs For Youths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EXPOSED: How Abuja Judge Illegally Met Police Hierarchy, Signed Prison Remand Order Of EndSARS Protesters From Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Lifestyle Meet Doug Emhoff, Husband Of US Vice President-elect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Goddess" Called Kamala By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Cameroon Football Legend, Samuel Eto’o, Involved In Car Crash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Allegedly Refuses To Pay Contractor N726 Million After Renovation Of Government House
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ex-Nigerian Attorney-General, Aondoakaa, Lies About Being Contracted By CBN To Secure Court Order To Freeze EndSARS Supporters' Bank Accounts Despite Evidence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Shoppers Panic As Fire Guts Supermarket Owned By Wife Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, In Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Donald J. Trump’s Concession Speech, By Rudolf Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad