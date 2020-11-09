EndSARS: Nigeria Nearing Collapse, Stop Prosecution Of Protesters, Delta Youth Tell Nigerian Government

Young Nigerians in Delta State have asked the Nigerian Government to stop the prosecution and harassment of peaceful #EndSARS protesters and focus instead on governing the country.

Delegates drawn from EndSARS protesters, community youth groups, ethnic nationalities, civil society organisations, female advocacy groups, student groups and youth stakeholders in the state registered their displeasure during a town hall meeting with Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports in Asaba.

They asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fix Nigeria, which was already near collapse and called for the immediate resuscitation of federal industries within the state, stable electricity, and urgent need to address the bad condition of federal roads in the state among others.

The young Nigerians also demanded the creation of job opportunities across the board, called for a help desk to be domiciled in the state's Ministry of Youth Development for easy access and network to the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in her programs and project and the need to scale the ministry's programs to accommodate more youth and inclusion at all levels of government.