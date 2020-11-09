Fuel Scarcity Looms As Oil Workers Begin Strike

The oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria were directed to down tools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol may hit Nigeria starting from this week as oil workers began a nationwide strike on Monday.

The order was issued in a letter dated November 8, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa.

The letter was also copied to the Central Working Committee members of the association,.directing them to withdraw their services. 

The directive comes after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government over IPPIS implementation agreement.

