Hisbah Destroys Beer Bottles Worth N200m In Kano

Ganduje said consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants could distort the mental capability of a person and that it is forbidden in Islam.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million confiscated within Kano metropolis.

The destruction exercise was carried out at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Vanguard reports.

Speaking at the event, Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants could distort the mental capability of a person and that it is forbidden in Islam.

"Even in Kano, we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the State," Ganduje emphasised. 

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge quoted Ganduje as saying that the Hisbah Board was established to prevent evil social acts in the society.

He explained that as part of his administration's efforts in enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, there would be a salary increase and new uniforms for the security unit before the year runs out.

"My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties..therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue to give you all the support you need to succeed," the governor said.

In his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina, said that the beer confiscated was worth over N200 million. He added that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcohol.

