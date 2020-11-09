My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that his administration will not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits in the state.

Matawalle disclosed this while receiving 26 girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and brought to Zamfara but got released through negotiations.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

The governor maintained that dialogue with bandits in the state was still relevant.

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between eight and 12, were medically checked and provided with new clothes.

He said, “This is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in peace dialogue. For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls, unhurt, is indeed priceless.”