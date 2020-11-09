My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says

Matawalle disclosed this while receiving 26 girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and brought to Zamfara but got released through negotiations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that his administration will not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits in the state.

Matawalle disclosed this while receiving 26 girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and brought to Zamfara but got released through negotiations.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

The governor maintained that dialogue with bandits in the state was still relevant.

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between eight and 12, were medically checked and provided with new clothes.

He said, “This is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in peace dialogue. For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls, unhurt, is indeed priceless.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Ex-Nigerian Attorney-General, Aondoakaa, Lies About Being Contracted By CBN To Secure Court Order To Freeze EndSARS Supporters' Bank Accounts Despite Evidence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Allegedly Refuses To Pay Contractor N726 Million After Renovation Of Government House
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Lifestyle Meet Doug Emhoff, Husband Of US Vice President-elect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ex-Nigerian Attorney-General, Aondoakaa, Lies About Being Contracted By CBN To Secure Court Order To Freeze EndSARS Supporters' Bank Accounts Despite Evidence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Goddess" Called Kamala By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Destroys Beer Bottles Worth N200m In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Allegedly Refuses To Pay Contractor N726 Million After Renovation Of Government House
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Donald J. Trump’s Concession Speech, By Rudolf Okonkwo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Cameroon Football Legend, Samuel Eto’o, Involved In Car Crash
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Shoppers Panic As Fire Guts Supermarket Owned By Wife Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, In Ibadan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad