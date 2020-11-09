Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday moved an EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene, to the Federal Capital Territory, to reportedly avoid any demonstration his detention would cause.

Adene was arrested over the weekend for distributing flyers and asking people to come out for a resumption of the protest that was brutally ended by the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

“He has been moved to Abuja and I think they decided to move him because they would not be able to control the outrage in Lagos,” his sister, Onomene Adene, told PUNCH.

Policemen reportedly saw the fliers Eromosele and his team distributed, which had his phone number, allowing him to be tracked to his house.

“He was detained for over 48 hours without bail. He was first taken to the CP’s office in Lagos, then moved to Panti. When the noise started, he was moved to Area F and on Monday morning, when the lawyer visited the place, we were told he had been moved,” Onomene said.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier told all police commands to prevent further protests in their various states.