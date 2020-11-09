Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja

Adene was arrested over the weekend for distributing flyers and asking people to come out for a resumption of the protest that was brutally ended by the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday moved an EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene, to the Federal Capital Territory, to reportedly avoid any demonstration his detention would cause.

Adene was arrested over the weekend for distributing flyers and asking people to come out for a resumption of the protest that was brutally ended by the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

“He has been moved to Abuja and I think they decided to move him because they would not be able to control the outrage in Lagos,” his sister, Onomene Adene, told PUNCH.

See Also #EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Policemen reportedly saw the fliers Eromosele and his team distributed, which had his phone number, allowing him to be tracked to his house.

“He was detained for over 48 hours without bail. He was first taken to the CP’s office in Lagos, then moved to Panti. When the noise started, he was moved to Area F and on Monday morning, when the lawyer visited the place, we were told he had been moved,” Onomene said.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier told all police commands to prevent further protests in their various states.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police 200,000 Police Attached To Politicians, Ex-IGP Solomon Arase Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigeria Nearing Collapse, Stop Prosecution Of Protesters, Delta Youth Tell Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS: Nigeria’s Senate President Urges Government To Urgently Address Unemployment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Northern Muslims Condemn Young Lady From Niger Republic For Participating In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion All I Have Is My Voice, I Shouldn’t Be Unfairly Treated For Using It By Rinu Oduala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Goddess" Called Kamala By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Like In Kano, Hisbah Police In Kaduna State Demolishes Beer Parlours, Destroys Crates Of Drinks In Sabon Gari LGA Of Zaria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity Looms As Oil Workers Begin Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News OPC Raises Alarm Over Invasion Of Oyo Community By Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad