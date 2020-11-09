Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy

They took to social media to knock the President for lecturing Biden on democracy due to his government's lack of respect for citizens' rights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Nigerian have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's congratulatory message to Joe Biden, US president-elect.

Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after results from Pennsylvania meant his lead was now unassailable by President Donald Trump.

According to Buhari, the former US vice president's election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government.

He said, "Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

"President-Elect Biden's remarkable track record gives us hope that he will add value to the presidency and world affairs. We look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic, political and security levels."

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to criticise the President.

@AkOluwa; "I agree! Since we are talking about democracy and the will of the people, how have you fared in respecting the will of the people? How have you respected freedom of peaceful assembly and association? Have you even read the constitution of the country you lead?."

@dandyned; "Will of the people? Yet peaceful protesters are being arrested and their accounts frozen, we're yet to know what exactly their crimes are. Is this a democracy coz the actions of this government towards the common citizens (your countrymen) does not depict democracy?"

@uchennaubas; "Are you sure you know what democracy is? Cuz if you did. You'll tell the truth and respond to your people with compassion, truth and give them freedom and choice."

Mz_Arab; "Where was the respect for the will of people when the Nigerian army and policemen killed peaceful protesters?! Abeg rest ehn."

FannyFacsar; "Odd times: Nigerian President ‪#Buhari‬ reminding the world, with that ‪@realDonaldTrump‬, about democracy being "the best form of government." Remark by ‪#EndSARS‬ protesters: democracy in Nigeria yes up until the government decides to end protests against police brutality."

@Flakes_ff; "Funny you should say this. During your time as President, you have stifled the voice of the people. You talk about democracy and the power of the people to make change happen but what we have is a dictatorship, oppression, abuse of human rights and hardship."

@OgbeniDipo: "But peaceful protesters were harassed and killed in Nigeria. Passport was seized. CBN blocked accounts of alleged protest organisers. Don't lecture us about democracy. We don't enjoy that under you. No one wants a change of government. Just do what is right by young people."

@Chydee; "Not the C in C of an army that massacred peaceful protesters. Not a dictator whose regime brutalised people who were only saying ‪#EndSARS‬. Not a tyrant who uses institutions to seize passports, freeze bank accounts and abuse human rights. When people talk democracy, abeg, FEM!"

@datmastermind80; "No, Mr President, you don't understand Jack about democracy... Passports are being seized, protesters are witch-hunted, people are dying in the North... NO, MR. BUHARI, YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT DEMOCRACY."

@islimfit; "Talking democracy but your administration is killing, arresting and freezing accounts of peaceful protesters. H for?"

@Obihimself; "This is very disrespectful to Nigerians. You have no moral background whatsoever to talk about democracy. You're the most anti-democratic leader in this country as ever seen. Take this down and ‪#EndSARS."‬

‪@AyanfeOfGod; "‬Say an ex-coup plotter than once truncated democratic govt. Says a President in whose country peaceful ‪#EndSARS‬ protesters were killed, and the accounts of protest leaders were frozen. Say a leader of the government that wants to censor social media to silence dissenting voices."

SaharaReporters, New York

