Police Arrest Two Persons For Raping Teenager In Ogun State

The police in Ogun State have confirmed the arrest of two men over the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the suspects, Michael Hammed Azeez and Adeola Ogunseye, were reported to the Owode Egba Police Division by the victim’s mother.

The mother reportedly informed the police that her daughter was abducted by the suspects on November 3 at 8:30pm.

The victim was reportedly taken to an unknown place where the duo raped her.

The teenage girl’s mother said her daughter was later found seriously battered along School Road, Owode Egba under Obafemi Owode Local government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the torn pant of the raped teenager was found in the house of the suspects.

The case has been transferred to the State’s Criminal investigation Department for prosecution.