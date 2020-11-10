Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

A member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, has been found guilty by a magistrate court in Abuja for lying under oath while giving information to the Independent National Electoral Commission to enable him contest the 2019 election.

The Federal Capital Territory Police had accused Mela, who represents Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency in Gombe State of lying under oath while filing the INEC form CF001 prior to the 2019 elections.

Victor Mela

The presiding judge, however, set a different date for the sentence of the lawmaker after his lawyer pleaded for leniency.

Mela contested under the All Progressives Congress in February 2019 and polled 45,112 votes to defeat Ali Isa JC of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 35,395 at the National Assembly elections.

He is presently the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals.

