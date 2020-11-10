Government-sponsored Activist Sues Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Aisha Yesufu, Other Celebrities For Promoting #EndSARS Protest

Kenechukwu, who filed a motion on notice at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrate Court, Abuja, alleged that the involvement of the celebrities in the protest led to violence across the country, which resulted in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

An acclaimed human rights activist sponsored by the Nigerian Government, Kenechukwu Okeke, has sued 50 Nigerian celebrities including musicians David Adeleke widely known as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Folarin Falana known more popularly as Falz and Aisha Yesufu for allegedly promoting the #EndSARS protest that swept across the country in October.

Kenechukwu, who filed a motion on notice at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrate Court, Abuja, alleged that the involvement of the celebrities in the protest led to violence across the country, which resulted in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

The motion on notice was brought pursuance to Sections 88, 109 (a), 110 (1) (c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons,” it read partly.

Others listed as defendants include Damini Ogulu known as Burna Boy, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Bankole Wellington, Michael Ajereh known as Don Jazzy and Debo Adebayo fondly known as Mr Macaroni.

The list also includes Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo; activist Deji Adeyanju,  Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

A wave of street protests swept across Nigeria in October as young people poured out to demand an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.

In a bid to break the peaceful demonstrations, the government sent in armed thugs and security operatives, who unleashed terror on the people.

The climax came on October 20 when the Lagos State Government drafted in soldiers of the Nigerian Army to attack demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.

According to Amnesty International, over 10 persons lost their lives following the attack by the soldiers.

A Judicial Panel of Inquiry has been established by the Lagos Government to unravel the incident of October 20 and brutality by personnel of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

 

See Also Human Rights Group Sponsored By Nigeria’s Chief Of Army, Buratai, Threatens To Kill Amnesty International Workers, Burn Offices In Nigeria 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Ogoni Youth Tell President Buhari To Confer National Honour On Ken Saro-wiwa, Eight Others Murdered By Abacha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Police Lied, Accused My Brother Of Fraud Before He Was Arrested In Our Presence, Eromosele's Sister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activists Protest At US Embassy, Demand Justice For Ken Saro-Wiwa, Eight Others 25 Years After Killing By Abacha Regime
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Anambra Judicial Panel Youth Members Raise Alarm Over Freezing Of Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International United States Bars Four Chinese Officials From Entering America, Freezes Assets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Mali Mali’s Ex-President, Amadou Toure, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Mr. Trump… By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion How Black America Saved The US And The World From Trump By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Like Dangote Cement, Nigerian Government Exempts BUA Cement From Land Border Closure
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Thugs Linked To Senator Ubah Attack Capital Oil Workers Demanding Four-year Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Governor Lied, We Paid Bandits N6.6m Ransom For Our Daughters' Release – Katsina Community
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad