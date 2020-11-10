Gunmen Kidnap Edo Deputy Governor’s Younger Brother

As of the time of this report, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

A younger brother of the deputy governor of Edo State identified as Frederick Shaibu has been kidnapped by gunmen while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin.

As of the time of this report, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

A family source told PUNCH that the incident happened on Monday.

The source said, “They attacked him and took him away. It happened in the Aruogba area, Irhiri around 07 am when he was driving his children to school. The children were left by the gunmen who took their father away. But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the Ogba River because people who witnessed the incident said they went through the bushes that lead to the riverside.

“Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and reunited with his family.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Like Dangote Cement, Nigerian Government Exempts BUA Cement From Land Border Closure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Thugs Linked To Senator Ubah Attack Capital Oil Workers Demanding Four-year Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Oyo State House Of Assembly Kicks Against Regulation Of Social Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Like Dangote Cement, Nigerian Government Exempts BUA Cement From Land Border Closure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Mali Mali’s Ex-President, Amadou Toure, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion How Black America Saved The US And The World From Trump By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Thugs Linked To Senator Ubah Attack Capital Oil Workers Demanding Four-year Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Mr. Trump… By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International United States Bars Four Chinese Officials From Entering America, Freezes Assets
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Kannywood Actress Debunks Rumour Of Her Imprisonment Over Outfit Revealing Her Back
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N7m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Zamfara Villagers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad