Kannywood Actress Debunks Rumour Of Her Imprisonment Over Outfit Revealing Her Back

Rahama Sadau, a Kannywood actress, has dismissed news of her being arrested and imprisoned over a dress she wore revealing her back.

The 26-year-old actress stirred controversy and was accused of blasphemy after she shared some of her photos on social media wherein she wore a backless dress, which brought out her curves.

The development generated controversy with several conservative Muslims lashing out at her for going against Islamic tenets of dressing.

Reacting to the criticisms in a series of social media posts on Monday, Sadau said her fashion choice was not aimed at insulting Islam or Prophet Muhammad as alleged by some.

There were, however, insinuations on the social media that the actress had been arrested and kept in prison.

Sadau, who said this period was a hard time for her, tweeted that “this is not the right time for fake news”.

She said, “I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from.

“I'm therefore calling on people to stop spreading fake and unfounded stories.

“I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I'm reiterating this to well wishers that I’m safe and fine and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, please give it a rest.”

An Islamic scholar, Lawal Gusau, who wrote a petition against the actress, had claimed that the police were able to track Sadau through her phone and stopped her from fleeing the country.

Gusau is calling for the arrest and trial of the actress, claiming that her picture made non-Muslim blaspheme Prophet Muhammad.