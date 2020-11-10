Oyo State House Of Assembly Kicks Against Regulation Of Social Media

This was revealed by Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, via a tweet on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

The Oyo State House of Assembly has kicked against the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, via a tweet on Tuesday.

Oyo State House Of Assembly Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

He said the state's legislature will kick against restriction of freedom of expression.

This comes as the Nigerian Government pushes for the regulation of social media following the recent #ENDSARS protest.

The government had claimed that the protest was organised and people were mobilised through the social media.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, claimed that the Nigerian Government must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.

He said the social media was the platform of choice for those, who propagated fake news, adding that there was an urgent need for a national policy to curb excesses and misuse.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Like Dangote Cement, Nigerian Government Exempts BUA Cement From Land Border Closure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Thugs Linked To Senator Ubah Attack Capital Oil Workers Demanding Four-year Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerian Senate Urged To Revisit Amended Electoral Bill, Pass To Buhari For Assent
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Like Dangote Cement, Nigerian Government Exempts BUA Cement From Land Border Closure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Mali Mali’s Ex-President, Amadou Toure, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion How Black America Saved The US And The World From Trump By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Thugs Linked To Senator Ubah Attack Capital Oil Workers Demanding Four-year Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Mr. Trump… By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International United States Bars Four Chinese Officials From Entering America, Freezes Assets
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Kannywood Actress Debunks Rumour Of Her Imprisonment Over Outfit Revealing Her Back
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N7m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Zamfara Villagers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad