Oyo State House Of Assembly Kicks Against Regulation Of Social Media

The Oyo State House of Assembly has kicked against the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, via a tweet on Tuesday.

He said the state's legislature will kick against restriction of freedom of expression.

Oyo State Govt Legislature will not support any form of restriction on Social Media freedom of expression/speech in any way.

This comes as the Nigerian Government pushes for the regulation of social media following the recent #ENDSARS protest.

The government had claimed that the protest was organised and people were mobilised through the social media.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, claimed that the Nigerian Government must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.

He said the social media was the platform of choice for those, who propagated fake news, adding that there was an urgent need for a national policy to curb excesses and misuse.