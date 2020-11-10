Police Release Nigerian Journalist After 30 Days Unjust Detention

The Nigeria Police Force has finally released Tom Uhia, journalist and Publisher of Power Steering Magazine.

The journalist was detained for 30 days on the orders of Nigeria's Minister of State for Power, Jeddy Agba, over a publication in his magazine.

Oga Tom Uhia

This was after the court ordered that the journalist should be released on bail.

He was released to his lawyer on Tuesday afternoon.

SaharaReporters had reported that the police initially disregarded the court order after Uhia met his bail conditions.

The police held on to Uhia for a day, claiming that it was yet to be served with the court order for his release on bail.

The journalist was arrested over a publication in the July 2020 edition of Power Steering Magazine the minister deemed was injurious to his person.

Uhia had filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against Agba, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, who is said to be the uncle of the minister, and others before Justice Peter Affen at an FCT High Court, Maitama.

In the suit, Uhia is demanding the total sum of N110m for abusing his rights by keeping him for one month in secret detention, without trial even after meeting bail conditions set by the court.