Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel

BBC Hausa had on Tuesday morning published the picture of the duo together on its online platform.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

Social media users from Northern Nigeria have attacked British Broadcasting Corporation (Hausa Service) for publishing a picture of King Salman of Saudi Arabia shaking hands with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

“Saudi King Salman emphasizes Germany's importance to freedom of expression,” the photo was captioned.

But some commentators from Northern Nigeria accused the British media organisation of ‘undermining Islam’ by using a picture that shows the custodian of Islam’s holiest place in a handshake with a woman.

Some also accused it of ‘working for Jews’ and warned the staff to be cautious of what they called the “wrath of God”.

Earlier on Monday, social media users from Northern Nigeria lashed out at people of Niger Republic, accusing them of losing their faith and being on the verge of becoming infidels after online Hausa medium, Damagaram Post of Niger Republic, published a picture of a lady from Damagaram participating in a beauty pageant.

In the photo, a girl identified as Maimouna Harouna was asked to be voted as ‘Miss Zinder’.

The post, however, didn’t go down well with a number of Northern Muslims, some of whom quickly condemned and described the action as “haram”, an act forbidden under Islamic law.

Before then, 26-year-old Hausa actress, Rahama Sadau, was accused of stirring controversy and blasphemy after she shared some of her photos on social media wherein she wore a backless dress, which brought out her curves.

The development generated controversy with several conservative Muslims lashing out at her for going against Islamic tenets of dressing.

Islamic scholar, Lawal Gusau, asked the Nigeria Police Force to arraign the Kannywood actress before a Sharia court over her dressing.

SaharaReporters, New York

