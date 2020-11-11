Court Jails Final Year Student In Osun Over Internet Fraud

Lawal Olakunle, a final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for duping an American of $800 through Internet fraud.

Olakunle was jailed by the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday.

He was dragged before Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of the Federal High Court on two counts bordering on Internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 ($800).

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olakunke was arrested on the 14th of October 2019 at Club Secret in Osogbo following a tip off.

EFCC prosecutor, Sulaeman Bashir, informed the court that the statement of account of the final year student obtained from the United Bank for Africa showed that he collected the said amount from one Garl Li of California, USA.

Bashir added that the offense contravened the provision of section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011.

The EFCC lawyer also tendered as evidence an iPhone 8plus, restituted money recovered from the student, a statement of account, and his confessional statement while in custody.

Adebayo Adedapo, counsel to Olakunke, pleaded with the court for leniency.

He also said his client opted for plea bargain since he realised his mistake, saying if forgiven he would not return to crime.

In his ruling, Justice Ayoola found Olakunle guilty and subsequently sentenced him to twelve months imprisonment starting from November 26, 2019.

He also ruled that his iPhone should be sold and the proceed deposited in the Treasury Single Account of the Nigerian Government.