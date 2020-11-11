How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission investigating officer, Adariko Michael, on Tuesday alleged that N2.2bn was spent on prayers by Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to defeat Boko Haram in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Dasuki, Baba-Kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited are alleged to have been involved in the diversion of over $2bn meant for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency in the North-East.

Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd)

The EFCC charged them with 32 counts bordering on misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money before Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the witness said N650m was also transferred to Acacia Holding Limited’s account with EcoBank, while another N600m and N200m were transferred to the company’s account with UBA.

He said, “Between September 27, 2013, and April 16, 2015, N50m was credited to Reliance Referral Hospital’s account.

“Based on responses from the banks involved, as investigating officer, we found out that money was transferred to several individuals and companies.

“When we went through the account statement, we asked the second defendant (Aminu Babakusa) the reason for this.

“He informed us that the money was used to hire clerics to pray for the nation as regards Boko Haram crisis.

“When we asked him to provide the names, contacts, and phone numbers of the clerics he hired to pray for the nation, he mentioned only two.”

After listening to the testimony, Justice Baba-Yusuf adjourned the matter until November 11 for the continuation of hearing.

Dasuki was arrested in 2015 and released on bail in 2019.