Imo Residents Shun Judiciary Panel On Police Brutality, Activists Blame State Government

Most people are scared because they don't have backups for coming out boldly to make such petitions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

Lawyers and civil society organizations in Imo State list fear, poor publicity and disinterest in Hope Uzodinma administration as the reasons for lack of petitions to the state's judicial panel on police brutality.

They said that they had made their services available to victims, but none had so far shown any willingness to bring their case forward.

"I have had to speak to two people who are relatives of victims," Executive Director of DD, Jude Ohanele, said. "I asked them to come so that we can put their documents together and go see the panel. They did not get back to me. I got back to one of them, and he said that they don't believe in the panel."

Ohanele blamed the Uzodinma administration, viewed as illegitimate by many people in the state, as the reason for the lack of trust in the panel.

"The lack of interest is not unconnected with the way people see this imposed government here," he said. "I'm not sure people think that this government can do any good thing, which is most unfortunate. I wish the governor was a bit more legitimate, and I know the interest would have been higher."

Ohanele said that the Imo panel had not enough publicity.

"Unlike the panel in other states, where you see them throwing fliers on social media, talking about the emails to send your complaints to… this one here seems to be relatively deaf and dumb," he said.

SaharaReporters gathered that the panel published its call for submission on The Nation, which is not widely read in the state, according to observers.

The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Imo State, Nze Ogamba, agreed that the panel had not been publicized, adding that the curfew imposed by the governor was making it difficult for lawyers to reach would-be petitioners.

"If there is more publicity, there could be more interested persons coming up to file petitions," he said. "I think there is low publicity about the operation of the commission for now."

The Executive Director of the Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights, Ogechi Ikeh, said victims were scared to come to the panel.

"Most people are scared because they don't have backups for coming out boldly to make such petitions. That is usually the case here," she said.

The chairman of the Imo State panel, Florence Duruoha-Igwe, had on Tuesday implied that the government put in a fair amount of publicity.

"It is regrettable that despite all the efforts toward publicity, only two petitions have been submitted," she said. "I hope that aggrieved citizens of the state would avail themselves the opportunity to ventilate their grievances."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-Year-Old Nigerian Narrates Attempted Rape Experience As Maid In Iraq
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Edo Deputy Governor’s Younger Brother
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike's Bounties Sum To Nearly N1 Billion In 3 Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad