Kidnapped Ondo Market Women Regain Freedom After Paying N5 Million Ransom

Some market women abducted last week Thursday by gunmen in Ondo State have regained their freedom.

The women were set free in the early hours of Tuesday after spending six days in the den of the kidnappers.

The victims were set free with some civil servants who were abducted at Ogbese on Akure -Owo road last week Thursday.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the victims paid N5 million ransom before the kidnappers freed them.

One of the victims, who is also the head of the market women association in Isua Akoko, Hellen Edward, told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers forced them to walk a long distance into the thick forest where they were kept.

Edward, who spoke in her local language, explained that the kidnappers were brutal and mistreated them in the bush.

She said they could not eat nor drink any water for the six days they spent in captivity, and the kidnappers also threatened to kill them.

"They [kidnappers] took us to the inner part of the forest and kept us there while they began to negotiate for ransom with our families," she said. "We were with them throughout the six days, and we all fasted because there was no food or water to drink. They maltreated us and at a time threatened to kill us if our family won't bring ransom for our release.

"Many of us could not sleep as we were praying to God to spare our lives from the hands of the kidnappers whose eyes were red all through. They beat the men who were abducted alongside us and molested one young lady, a student, who was kidnapped differently on that same day."

"It was a harrowing experience," she continued. "But I thank God we were released miraculously. I must thank our families and those who ensured our release for help and assistance."

"My children have taken me to the hospital because I was too weak to walk, but I am currently receiving treatment here," she added.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant of the Ondo State Security Network Agency known as the Amotekun corps, said his men were already working with other security agencies to ensure the release of other victims.

He said that the Amotekun corps members had arrested over seven persons in connection with the kidnap, adding that they had been handed over to the police and the DSS for further investigation.

"The phones that were found with the suspects have been handed over to the DSS too for them to track in the cause of their investigation," he said.

"So, we shall rescue the remaining victims because we have collaborated with the local hunters in that axis and our men have also moved into the bush on a search of the location.

"We have also begun to patrol the highway and streets leading to some of these bushes, and I can assure that the criminals would be routed out from their hiding places."