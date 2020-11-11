Kidnapped Ondo Market Women Regain Freedom After Paying N5 Million Ransom

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the victims paid N5 million ransom before the kidnappers freed them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

Some market women abducted last week Thursday by gunmen in Ondo State have regained their freedom. 

The women were set free in the early hours of Tuesday after spending six days in the den of the kidnappers. 

The victims were set free with some civil servants who were abducted at Ogbese on Akure -Owo road last week Thursday.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the victims paid N5 million ransom before the kidnappers freed them. 

One of the victims, who is also the head of the market women association in Isua Akoko, Hellen Edward, told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers forced them to walk a long distance into the thick forest where they were kept.

Edward, who spoke in her local language, explained that the kidnappers were brutal and mistreated them in the bush. 

She said they could not eat nor drink any water for the six days they spent in captivity, and the kidnappers also threatened to kill them.

"They [kidnappers] took us to the inner part of the forest and kept us there while they began to negotiate for ransom with our families," she said. "We were with them throughout the six days, and we all fasted because there was no food or water to drink. They maltreated us and at a time threatened to kill us if our family won't bring ransom for our release. 

"Many of us could not sleep as we were praying to God to spare our lives from the hands of the kidnappers whose eyes were red all through. They beat the men who were abducted alongside us and molested one young lady, a student, who was kidnapped differently on that same day."

"It was a harrowing experience," she continued. "But I thank God we were released miraculously. I must thank our families and those who ensured our release for help and assistance."

"My children have taken me to the hospital because I was too weak to walk, but I am currently receiving treatment here," she added. 

Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant of the Ondo State Security Network Agency known as the Amotekun corps, said his men were already working with other security agencies to ensure the release of other victims. 

He said that the Amotekun corps members had arrested over seven persons in connection with the kidnap, adding that they had been handed over to the police and the DSS for further investigation. 

"The phones that were found with the suspects have been handed over to the DSS too for them to track in the cause of their investigation," he said.

"So, we shall rescue the remaining victims because we have collaborated with the local hunters in that axis and our men have also moved into the bush on a search of the location. 

"We have also begun to patrol the highway and streets leading to some of these bushes, and I can assure that the criminals would be routed out from their hiding places."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Imo Residents Shun Judiciary Panel On Police Brutality, Activists Blame State Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-Year-Old Nigerian Narrates Attempted Rape Experience As Maid In Iraq
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Edo Deputy Governor’s Younger Brother
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike's Bounties Sum To Nearly N1 Billion In 3 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad