NIDCOM To Compile List Of Nigerians Wrongfully Jailed Abroad

This is coming against the backdrop of the jailing of six Nigerians convicted for financing Boko Haram insurgency by the United Arab Emirates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that efforts are underway to compile a detailed list of Nigerians wrongfully arrested and incarcerated abroad.

This is coming against the backdrop of the jailing of six Nigerians convicted for financing Boko Haram insurgency by the United Arab Emirates.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Speaking with members of a non-governmental organization, the Counselling and Rehabilitation of Prisoners Initiative in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa said that the commission had been to several countries including Brazil, South-Africa, Togo and Benin Republic to facilitate the release of Nigerians who were wrongfully jailed.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, the chairman highlighted the commission rescued a situation in Brazil where a 74-year-old woman wrongfully arrested.

The woman was said to have died afterwards.

The statement reads partly, "The NIDCOM boss stated that as Nigerians travel out of their home country, they should avoid committing crimes or participating in criminality. She welcomed the CAROPI team and assured them of collaborative partnerships with NIDCOM."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
#EndSARS Shiite Group Petitions Human Rights Commission, EU, UN, Demands Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Government-sponsored Activist Sues Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Aisha Yesufu, Other Celebrities For Promoting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Sowore Calls For Exoneration Of Ken Saro-Wiwa 25 Years After False Accusation, Murder By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike's Bounties Sum To Nearly N1 Billion In 3 Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad