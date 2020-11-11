Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has released a list of 86 persons wanted in connection with acts of terrorism.

Those on the list are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

Nigerian troops are fighting jihadist insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The latest release is the fourth to be issued by the military authorities, who have in the past equally rolled out lists of wanted terrorists.

The list was launched by Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Buratai said the two events were part of activities designed for the final push to end Boko Haram activities in the North-East region.

The army chief said no “child CJTF” will participate in the operation, calling on the public to support the military in fishing out remnants of the insurgents.

Prominent on the list is the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, who has been declared dead on a few occasions in the past.

Others are Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda.