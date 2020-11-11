United States Lawmakers Ask Immigration And Customs Enforcement To Halt Deportation Of African Asylum-seekers

The lawmakers said the deportation process by ICE should be put on hold until a new administration is sworn in.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

The United States House of Representatives has asked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop the deportation African asylum-seekers from Cameroon and other countries on the continent.

Karen Bass, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on Africa, Bennie Thompson, Shelia Jackson-Lee, Judy Chu, Joaquin Castro and Jamie Raskin disclosed this in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said the deportation process by ICE should be put on hold until a new administration is sworn in.

The statement reads, “Our offices have been alerted that African asylum-seekers from Cameroon and other African countries, many of whom were allegedly improperly coerced by ICE to sign voluntary deportation orders, will be deported as early as tomorrow morning. Upon their arrival to their designated countries, many will be at imminent risk of death.

“Their deportation should be put on hold until the new administration is sworn in and able to carefully review these claims. Anything otherwise is outrageous and unacceptable. We plan to introduce a measure this week to condemn this deportation should it take place.

“The United States should uphold its commitment under international treaties related to refugees and asylum-seekers and halt this unjust deportation.”

The US has indicated interest to fly some Cameroonian asylum seekers back to their home country despite fears that their lives will be at risk.

Some of the deportees are activists from the country’s Anglophone minority, who face arrest warrants for their political activities from government forces with a well-documented record of extrajudicial killings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Joe Biden Promises To Make America Immigration Friendly, Restore Diversity Visa Lottery Within 100 Days If Elected President
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
United States of America US Senator Chris Murphy Explains What Will Happen If Trump Fails To Concede Defeat
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
International Global Election Observer Accuses Trump Of ‘Gross Abuse Of Office’
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Benue Local Government Imposes 12-hour Curfew After Unrest Over Missing Penises
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Chairman Expresses Regret In Signing Panel Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Ex-Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Arraigned For Giving False Information To Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abducted Edo Deputy Governor's Younger Brother Freed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss 10 Officers in Lagos For Murder, Corruption, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG VC Ogundipe Reinstated By President Buhari, Governing Council Dissolved
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad