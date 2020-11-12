Edo Governor, Obaseki, Deputy Inaugurated For Second Term

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have been inaugurated for a second term in office.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

The Oath of Office was administered by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin.

Dignitaries in attendance include governors of the Peoples Democratic Party like Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; among others.

Obaseki had defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, during the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.