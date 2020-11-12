Governor Obaseki’s ADC Collapses During Second Term Inauguration In Benin

An Aide-de-Camp to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday collapsed at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, the state capital, during the second-term inauguration of the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, thereby causing commotion.
The incident happened around 12:00pm while Obaseki was midway into reading his inauguration speech.
WATCH: @GovernorObasekiâs ADC Collapses During Second Term Inauguration In Benin pic.twitter.com/YGsamewPg4— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 12, 2020
Another para-military officer in uniform also collapsed during the occasion but she was quickly revived.
Immediate-past Edo Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, and some operatives of the Department of State Services later revived the ADC.
See Also