Nigerian Soldiers Kill Five Boko Haram Insurgents, Recover Arms

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have inflicted casualties on Boko Haram/Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists, killing five in recent encounters in North-East Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, during a briefing in Abuja.

Eneche added that the troops also recovered a cache of arms during the operation.

He said, “Troops executed attacks on terrorists’ hideouts and repelled attacks on own troops’ locations. During the encounters, the superior firepower of own troops resulted in the decimation of several BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements.

“Notably, between 7 and 8 November 2020, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located at Buni Gari of Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State neutralized five Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists. In the course of the encounter cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.”

Enenche added that in one of the operations conducted on November 8, 2020, troops of Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence on the movement of suspected gun runners at Tangaza town in Sokoto State arrested two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Usman Janare and recovered one light machine gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm nato ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one motorcycle.

