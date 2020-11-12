Police Arraign Medical Doctor For Allegedly Raping Married Woman In Adamawa

A medical doctor, Phillips Duru, has been arraigned for allegedly raping a married woman in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Dr Duru, a staff of state's Specialist Hospital, Yola, allegedly raped the woman in the course of medical examination at his private clinic.

He was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court 1 on Thursday in Yola by the police.

After preliminary hearing, the Magistrate, Aliyu Bawuro, adjourned the case for further hearing until November 26.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the case, saying, "The plaintiff had reported the alleged rape, prompting the police to take it up.

"The matter was reported to the police through a complaint by the victim, who said she and her husband visited the hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.

"Thereafter, the doctor was invited and then charged to court after due investigation."