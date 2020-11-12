Rawlings: Akufo-Addo Declares Seven-day Of Mourning, Flags To Fly At Half-mast

Rawlings, who headed Ghana for 20 years until 2001, died on Thursday at the age of 73.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo, has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of a former President of the country, Jerry John Rawlings.

He has also directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country from Friday, November 13.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday, Akufo-Addo added that he and his Vice President have suspended their political campaigns ahead of the country’s election for seven days in honour of the former revolutionary leader.

He said, “A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss.

“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangement for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.”

SaharaReporters, New York

