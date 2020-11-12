Repentant Boko Haram Member Responsible For Army Colonel, Bako’s Death, Senator Ndume Says

Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has called on the Nigerian Government to stop granting amnesty to so called repentant terrorists.

Ndume made this known shortly after the budget defence session of the Nigerian Army.

Ali Ndume

According to the Borno lawmaker, a repentant Boko Haram member was responsible for the murder of Colonel D.C. Bako, one of the commanders of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Bako was killed on September 20 in an ambush by the terrorist group as he led a patrol to clear insurgents from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa.

His patrol team was trapped in an ambush set by the terrorists.

Ndume said, “I am in disagreement with the government on the issue of de-radicalising and reintegrating (Boko Haram repentants). I still maintain that. You can’t be resettling people, pampering them while the war is on. The committee is on the same page and I believe many Nigerians are on the same page with this.

“In my village, mallams, not ordinary Muslims, elders above 60, 75 of them were taken to an abattoir and slaughtered by Boko Haram. Can you imagine that the Nigerian Army or the Nigerian Government is saying that because these people have gone to repent or they say they have their hands up, you bring them back and pamper them.

“In addition to that, the recent attack in Damboa was carried out by a repentant (Boko Haram) giving information as to the movement of the army, the general that was killed was a victim.”