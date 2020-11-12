Saraki’s Aide Collected Over N100m For Security And Contingency

A witness to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that an aide to former Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki, collected at least N100m monthly for ‘security and contingency’ every month during Saraki's reign as governor.

According to TheCable, Isiaka Kareem, who was Controller of Finance and Accounts at the time, said the allocation, which grew monthly from N100m, was provided for in the state’s budgetary approval.

Bukola Saraki.

“Every month, when monthly allocations were disbursed, Abdul Adama would come to collect funds designated as security and contingency,” Kareem told Justice Mohammed Limann of the Lagos Federal High Court.

“In my office, we designated a form for everyone that came to collect funds and Adama signed the form every month for the funds he collected from my office.

“The allocation to government house was not static; it was less than N100m when we started and it kept increasing over time. That was why I said it was not N100m every month,” he added.

The EFCC is also seeking the forfeiture of two properties in Lagos owned by Saraki.

The court had in June asked the commission to show more proof that the properties were bought with proceeds of corruption.

Kareem, however, said that he knew nothing about the properties when asked by the judge.

The case was adjourned until November 25, 2020 for continuation.