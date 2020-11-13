Buhari Government's Policy Worse Than COVID-19, Nigerian Workers Say After Fresh Increase In Petrol Price

The group also said that the government was yet to increase the state of local refinery as promised before its emergence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

Nigerian workers under the aegis of the Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisation of Nigeria has berated the government over the fresh increase in the price of petrol, saying the government's policy had worse effect on the people than Coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking on Friday, Gbenga Komolafe, General Secretary, FIWON, stated that it was a shame and it remains an open sore that Nigeria as an oil-producing country could be importing fuel.

He noted that the government's exemption of informal workers from its policy had led to a rise in the post-COVID-19 crisis in the sector.

While lamenting the continued increase in the pump price of petrol, Komolafe said, "The promise to revamp the economy and stop fuel importation is one of the reasons we voted for this government. The government should also invest in refineries like other Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Even, South Africa which is not an oil-producing country has a refinery.

"Government policies have devastated Nigerians more than COVID-19. Some workers complained that they received half salary but workers in the informal sector did not even receive any salary."

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.

In its PMS price proposal for November, the PPMC put the landing cost of petrol at N128.89 per litre, up from N119.77 per litre in September/October.

It said the estimated minimum pump price of the product would increase to N161.36 per litre from N153.86 per litre.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

